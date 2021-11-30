Nov. 30 Face of the Day: Hannah Williams and Moana the kitten

Hannah Williams and Moana the kitten hope area animal lovers are feeling the giving spirit this holiday season as Midlands Humane Society holds its annual Giving Tuesday and Bark Friday fundraisers.

Williams, 18, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, where she continues to live this day. A big family has always been a part of her life, as she is one of 12 siblings, both biological and adopted. She graduated from St. Albert High School last school year.

Williams has been an animal lover who has owned dogs all of her life. She has two pups currently: a St. Bernard named Remi and a labradoodle named Manning. She’s also given a home to dogs that aren’t her own, operating as a foster volunteer for Midlands Humane Society as well. Her sister worked at Midlands a few years ago, and Williams has been working down at the shelter for the last few months, too. She said it was a natural fit, and she loves working with both the staff and animals alike.

“I’ve always loved it down here,” she said.