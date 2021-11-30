Nov. 30 Face of the Day: Hannah Williams and Moana the kitten

Hannah Williams and Moana the kitten hope area animal lovers are feeling the giving spirit this holiday season as Midlands Humane Society holds its annual Giving Tuesday and Bark Friday fundraisers.
Williams, 18, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, where she continues to live this day. A big family has always been a part of her life, as she is one of 12 siblings, both biological and adopted. She graduated from St. Albert High School last school year.
Williams has been an animal lover who has owned dogs all of her life. She has two pups currently: a St. Bernard named Remi and a labradoodle named Manning. She’s also given a home to dogs that aren’t her own, operating as a foster volunteer for Midlands Humane Society as well. Her sister worked at Midlands a few years ago, and Williams has been working down at the shelter for the last few months, too. She said it was a natural fit, and she loves working with both the staff and animals alike.
“I’ve always loved it down here,” she said.
In other shelter news, as the giving season is upon us this holiday season, Midlands is reminding people that today is Giving Tuesday. Sponsored by Share Omaha, as well as TS Bank and Core Bank, Giving Tuesday is an online fundraising drive that will benefit nonprofits and other organizations on both sides of the river in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area. Midlands Humane Society has three different funds that people can donate to, and the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation will be providing matching funds. The PCCF will adding a 10% contribution to the Frank Fauble Midlands Humane Society Endowment Fund, the Pelton 4 Paws Fund and the Lisa Richter Memorial Fund.
More information about Giving Tuesday can be found at shareomaha.org/givingtuesday. The shelter is also in the middle of its annual Bark Friday fundraiser. From now until the end of the year, people can donate and they’re contributions will be matched by an anonymous donor.
The cap for the donation match is $40,000 this year. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found at @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.
— Joe Shearer