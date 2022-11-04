Nov. 4 Face of the Day: Brady Dingus

When Brady Dingus says Heartland Christian School is like a big family, he means it.

Dingus, 16, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and still lives here today. He’s been a student at Heartland Christian since the second grade, and he’s now a sophomore in high school.

He spent some years at school with his older siblings, Brenden and Bella, but they’ve both graduated. There’s still plenty of family in the building, though, as his mom, Dorene, teaches preschool; his grandma, Donna, teaches second grade; and his grandpa, Dale, is the school custodian who Elementary Principal Justin Steinmetz says “keeps this place running.”

Dingus said it’s been a great experience at Heartland Christian so far.

“It’s very homey here,” he said. “Everybody knows each other and we’re all friends here. It’s a nice community.”

Outside the classroom, Dingus is involved in athletics. He recently finished his cross country season, and he’s currently participating in open gyms ahead of basketball season, which begins in the middle of the month. He said he loves the feeling of competing alongside his friends and teammates, and he’s “very excited” to hit the court this hoops season.

When he’s not in school or playing sports, Dingus said he enjoys being a member of Crossroads Church, shooting hoops with his pals and watching Iowa Hawkeye sports.