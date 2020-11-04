Nov. 4 Face of the Day: Kaitlyn Richardson

She is currently coeditor-in-chief of the Echoes Online website and a member of the Echoes student newspaper. She said she’s enjoyed telling the stories of her Lynx peers, and that her journalism advisor, Gerry Appel, has given her many opportunities to cover big stories over the years.

Richardson said some of her fondest memories have been getting a private interview with former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg during a Council Bluffs campaign stop and shadowing the Nonpareil news team during the Iowa caucuses.

“I love to make voices heard,” she said. “That’s what I like most about journalism.”

Richardson made it to 18 just in time to be able to vote in her first election on any level, turning of age less than two weeks ago. She voted in-person Tuesday morning, and she said it felt good to take part in democracy, as well as be a part of such a seemingly-monumental event this presidential election cycle.

“It’s exciting to know that I can make a difference,” she said. “And I feel like this year is more important, more crucial than years past. At least society seems to be looking at it that way.”

