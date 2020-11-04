Nov. 4 Face of the Day: Kaitlyn Richardson

Kaitlyn Richardson turned 18 just in time to vote in her first presidential election.
Richardson is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School. She attended Gunn Elementary School before it closed and finished her elementary years at Hoover. She then went to Kirn Middle School before arriving at A.L.
A couple of months into her final year of high school, Richardson said it’s “mind-blowing” how fast the past few years have flown by. Richardson hasn’t had the typical high school experience. She’s getting a big head start on her future thanks to the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Early College Academy.
The Early College Academy is a cost-free program that gives district students a chance to simultaneously earn an Associate’s Degree or career-area credential or certificate from Iowa Western Community College while finishing their high school diploma.
Richardson applied for the program as a sophomore and was accepted, and she’s been taking classes at Iowa Western since her junior year. She said she’d grateful for the opportunity, and she still can’t believe that she’ll already have a degree before even finishing high school. After high school, Richardson said she will pursue a journalism degree at a four-year college. She’s been a part of the Abraham Lincoln journalism program since her freshman year, and she said it inspired her to make a career of it.
She is currently coeditor-in-chief of the Echoes Online website and a member of the Echoes student newspaper. She said she’s enjoyed telling the stories of her Lynx peers, and that her journalism advisor, Gerry Appel, has given her many opportunities to cover big stories over the years.
Richardson said some of her fondest memories have been getting a private interview with former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg during a Council Bluffs campaign stop and shadowing the Nonpareil news team during the Iowa caucuses.
“I love to make voices heard,” she said. “That’s what I like most about journalism.”
Richardson made it to 18 just in time to be able to vote in her first election on any level, turning of age less than two weeks ago. She voted in-person Tuesday morning, and she said it felt good to take part in democracy, as well as be a part of such a seemingly-monumental event this presidential election cycle.
“It’s exciting to know that I can make a difference,” she said. “And I feel like this year is more important, more crucial than years past. At least society seems to be looking at it that way.”
— Joe Shearer
