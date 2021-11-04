Nov. 4 Face of the Day: Nicholas Milner

Nicholas Milner helped make history for Heartland Christian School last month.

Milner, 14, is a native of Council Bluffs. He is the son of Scott and Sandi Milner and he has three siblings — Ryan, Katie and Zachary. Milner just started his high school career and is a freshman at Heartland Christian School.

He said his time at Heartland Christian has been positive and he’s ready for many more great experiences.

“It’s been really great so far,” he said “I’ve made friends and it’s just been a really great experience.”

Milner is a student-athlete, competing in swimming, track and cross country. Only a freshman, he’s already felt the glory of punching a ticket to a state competition. This is just the second year of Heartland Christian’s cross country program, and Milner and fellow freshman Grace Steinmetz are the first two students from the school to make it to state.

Milner placed 62nd with a time of 18:02.97 in the Class 1A championship race. He said it was an unforgettable experience, and he’ll be training to make it back next year with a better time.