Nov. 5 Face of the Day: Bison at Botna Bend Park

Some people will drive hundreds, perhaps more than 1,000, miles to see bison up close; however, many in the area may not realize they can find some in the heart of Pottawattamie County.

These magnificent creatures are on display at Botna Bend Park in Hancock, and have been for more than 50 years. Officials with what was then called the Pottawattamie County Conservation Commission brought bison and elk to Botna Bend in 1968, three years after the park’s opening.

“It was just something they wanted to do,” Botna Bend Park Ranger Jon Fenner said back in 2017. “They had a nice property and had some open area. Thought it’d be neat to have bison. These are animals you might drive a thousand miles to see, but you can see them right here, fairly close.”

The bison can reach top speeds of 30 to 35 mph and are “very strong,” Fenner said, though there is protective fencing up to keep both the visitors and animals safe.

The calves are born about 35-50 pounds and are walking within about an hour of birth. Fenner said calves are usually born in the spring, though they’ve had some surprises with out-of-season births at the park over the years. On the end of the age spectrum, the animal can live to be 20 to 25 years old.

The park sits on 119 acres, with about 20 dedicated to the animals.

It will all be on display today as Botna Bend hosts its second Bison Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park, 42926 Mahogany Road in Hancock. There will be interactive and educational stations throughout the park, exhibits, live music and food. The event is free, but there is a $3 park entry fee per vehicle.

Rain, shine or snow, the event will be going on. Pottawattamie County Conservation invites the public to come learn about these glorious beasts to celebrates National Bison Day.