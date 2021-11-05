Nov. 5 Face of the Day: Grace Steinmetz

Grace Steinmetz helped make history for Heartland Christian School last month.

Steinmetz, 14, is a native of Council Bluffs. She is the daughter of Justin and Sarah Steinmetz, and she has two sisters, Hanna and Ava.

Grace Steinmetz has been a student at Heartland Christian School since preschool, and she is currently a freshman in high school. It’s a family affair at Heartland Christian, as Steinmetz’s dad is the school’s elementary principal and her two sisters also attend the school. She said it’s great being around her sisters all the time, and she enjoys having lunch with them every day.

Steinmetz is quite busy outside the classroom, participating in a number of sports and activities. She competes in cross country, track and basketball. She also sings in the school choir, writes for the Heartland Christian student newspaper and is a part of the praise and worship group. What’s more, Steinmetz also volunteers as Eastside Christian Church and Vacation Bible School.

She takes pride is all of her work, but she is especially proud after being one of the first Heartland Christian student-athletes to qualify for and compete in the Class 1A state cross country championships last month.