Nov. 5 Face of the Day: Mary Kate

Mary Kate the dog doesn’t have a twin sister, but she’s looking to be the star of someone’s household. Mary Kate is a 2-year-old spayed female cattle dog mix, and she’s currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society.

Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said Mary Kate is a sweet dog who is always eager to meet new people.

“She is very outgoing and seems to like everyone she meets,” Nelson said. “She loves to play and go on adventures.”

Nelson said that while Mary Kate is a friendly pup, she can be skittish around fast movements. She recommends a household with older kids to keep her calm. She is tolerant of other dogs, but can be “snappy” if her space is invaded before becoming friends. A home with a yard is the best place for this active lady to land.

Mary Kate’s adoption fee is $225, which includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and her altering. Nelson said there isn’t too much on the horizon, promotion- or event-wise, but said to follow the Midlands Humane Society Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news.