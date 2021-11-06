Nov. 6 Face of the Day: Lainey Sheffield

Lainey Sheffield has only been a member of the St. Albert family for her high school years, but she knows she’s found a home as a Sainte.

Sheffield, 17, grew up in Gretna, Nebraska, but her family moved across the river to Council Bluffs when she finished middle school and was looking for a school where she and her four younger siblings could all go together. St. Albert Catholic Schools was their choice, and Sheffield is now a senior in high school.

Her sister Sophie is a sophomore, her brother Sawyer is an eighth-grader, her sister Hattie is a third-grader; and her brother Keller is a preschooler. Her mom, Wendy, is also at the school working in the kindergarten rooms.

“It’s been really great here,” she said. “I’ve loved the community feel and I’ve really gotten to know a lot of my classmates. It’s just been an amazing experience.”

Sheffield is an active student outside the classroom, participating in a number of sports and other groups. She plays volleyball, golf and softball; competes on the school’s speech team; and she is member of National Honor Society and the St. Albert drama department.