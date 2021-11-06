Nov. 6 Face of the Day: Lainey Sheffield

Lainey Sheffield has only been a member of the St. Albert family for her high school years, but she knows she’s found a home as a Sainte.
Sheffield, 17, grew up in Gretna, Nebraska, but her family moved across the river to Council Bluffs when she finished middle school and was looking for a school where she and her four younger siblings could all go together. St. Albert Catholic Schools was their choice, and Sheffield is now a senior in high school.
Her sister Sophie is a sophomore, her brother Sawyer is an eighth-grader, her sister Hattie is a third-grader; and her brother Keller is a preschooler. Her mom, Wendy, is also at the school working in the kindergarten rooms.
“It’s been really great here,” she said. “I’ve loved the community feel and I’ve really gotten to know a lot of my classmates. It’s just been an amazing experience.”
Sheffield is an active student outside the classroom, participating in a number of sports and other groups. She plays volleyball, golf and softball; competes on the school’s speech team; and she is member of National Honor Society and the St. Albert drama department.
She said that not only has it been great competing and performing with many people she’s become good friends with over the years, Sheffield also said she’s enjoyed the great community support behind the school and programs.
“You’re playing for your teammates, but it’s also for all those who come out and support us,” she said.
As a senior, Sheffield said she is looking forward to finishing her final year at St. Albert strong. With the volleyball season behind her, she is now focusing on golf with a goal of making state for the first time personally and for the girl’s program.
While she isn’t quite sure what field she wants to get into after high school, she definitely wants to keep playing golf and has her eye on College of St. Mary in Omaha. With so much ahead of her, Sheffield said she wants to make sure that she makes the most of her final months at St. Albert.
— Joe Shearer