Nov. 6 Face of the Day: Madeline Knau

Madeline Knau loves telling people’s stories, and she wants to make a career out of it.

Knau lived in Grundy Center and Logan before moving to Council Bluffs her kindergarten year. She attended College View Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at Abraham Lincoln High School, where she is currently a senior. She said it’s hard to believe how fast the time has gone. And although COVID-19 is presenting challenges during her final year of high school, Knau said she’s still cherishing every moment she can. “It feels pretty great to be a senior,” she said.

“I’ve waited for this moment for the past 17 year,” she said. “Even with the pandemic going on, I’m doing everything I can to enjoy the rest of my time at A.L.”

Knau is a dedicated broadcast journalism student at Abraham Lincoln. She took an introduction to journalism course on a whim during her freshman year, and she said she quickly grew to love the field. Knau has a passion for telling stories, and she’s met several interesting people over the years. She is a member of Lincoln Pride Television, the school’s broadcast news source. She served as an executive producer last year and is editing, reporting and tracking down stories this year. She also films A.L. athletic events.