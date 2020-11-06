Nov. 6 Face of the Day: Madeline Knau

Madeline Knau loves telling people’s stories, and she wants to make a career out of it.
Knau lived in Grundy Center and Logan before moving to Council Bluffs her kindergarten year. She attended College View Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at Abraham Lincoln High School, where she is currently a senior. She said it’s hard to believe how fast the time has gone. And although COVID-19 is presenting challenges during her final year of high school, Knau said she’s still cherishing every moment she can. “It feels pretty great to be a senior,” she said.
“I’ve waited for this moment for the past 17 year,” she said. “Even with the pandemic going on, I’m doing everything I can to enjoy the rest of my time at A.L.”
Knau is a dedicated broadcast journalism student at Abraham Lincoln. She took an introduction to journalism course on a whim during her freshman year, and she said she quickly grew to love the field. Knau has a passion for telling stories, and she’s met several interesting people over the years. She is a member of Lincoln Pride Television, the school’s broadcast news source. She served as an executive producer last year and is editing, reporting and tracking down stories this year. She also films A.L. athletic events.
Knau turned 18 today, and she said she was bummed about missing being able to vote by just a few days; however, she said it was special being able to cover the presidential race. She covered a Council Bluffs stop by President Donald Trump two years ago and has been reporting ever since leading up to the 2020 election. She said it was a great experience being able to report as Democratic hopefuls like Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Elizabeth Warren and, of course, Joe Biden, came through Council Bluffs leading up to the Iowa caucuses.
Outside of broadcasting, Knau participates in speech and show choir. She said it’s been a little challenging rehearsing and singing with masks, but the team is adapting. Knau said she is interested in how the rest of her senior year will play out as the pandemic continues. She is crossing her fingers to be able to have a senior prom and a graduation ceremony.
She loves spending time with her friends, and she said her fondest memories come from driving around and going out to eat. Knau is looking forward to studying broadcast journalism after high school, and she’s already been accepted to attend the University of South Dakota next fall. Until then, she plans on making the most of the rest of her time as a Lynx.
