Nov. 7 Face of the Day: Max Johnson

When Max Johnson isn’t in school, you can probably find him playing sports.

Max, 10, is a Council Bluffs native and a fifth-grader at St. Albert Elementary School. He is the son of Matt and Becky Johnson and his older sister, Olivia, is a seventh-grader at St. Albert Middle School.

With middle school on the horizon next fall, Max looked back at his elementary years with fondness. He said it will be hard to leave, noting how much he’s enjoying being a part of teacher Kathy Marshall’s classroom. However, he said he’s excited for the new freedoms and responsibilities that come with getting older.

Max has been playing sports for most of his life, and he’s excited to compete for the Falcons as he grows up. He is an all-seasons athlete, playing golf, baseball, football, soccer and basketball.

“I play pretty much every sport you can imagine,” he said with a laugh.

Golf and baseball are his favorite sports.

He’s a big Kansas City Royals fan and loves playing summer rounds of 18 in Council Bluffs. His favorite course is Dodge Riverside Golf Club, but his favorite golf memory was playing a round in Wisconsin Dells on a family vacation.

Max loves the thrill of competition, and he’s always ready to play.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.