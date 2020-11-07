 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 7 Face of the Day: Max Johnson
0 comments

Nov. 7 Face of the Day: Max Johnson

{{featured_button_text}}
20201107_new_faceoftheday

When Max Johnson isn’t in school, you can probably find him playing sports. Johnson, 10, is a Council Bluffs native and a fifth-grader at St. Albert Elementary School, where he’s been going for the entirety of his education.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

When Max Johnson isn’t in school, you can probably find him playing sports.

Max, 10, is a Council Bluffs native and a fifth-grader at St. Albert Elementary School. He is the son of Matt and Becky Johnson and his older sister, Olivia, is a seventh-grader at St. Albert Middle School.

With middle school on the horizon next fall, Max looked back at his elementary years with fondness. He said it will be hard to leave, noting how much he’s enjoying being a part of teacher Kathy Marshall’s classroom. However, he said he’s excited for the new freedoms and responsibilities that come with getting older.

Max has been playing sports for most of his life, and he’s excited to compete for the Falcons as he grows up. He is an all-seasons athlete, playing golf, baseball, football, soccer and basketball.

“I play pretty much every sport you can imagine,” he said with a laugh.

Golf and baseball are his favorite sports.

He’s a big Kansas City Royals fan and loves playing summer rounds of 18 in Council Bluffs. His favorite course is Dodge Riverside Golf Club, but his favorite golf memory was playing a round in Wisconsin Dells on a family vacation.

Max loves the thrill of competition, and he’s always ready to play.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert