Nov. 7 Face of the Day: Waffle

While some folks will be enjoying brunch this morning, Waffle the kitten will be looking for his forever home.

Waffle is a 5-month-old orange tabby kitten who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He arrived as a stray last month with his sister, Pretzel. H

e’s only been off the street for a couple of weeks, so he will need a patient owner while this timid boy gains confidence and trust. A quiet, laid back home is preferred.

Waffle’s adoption fee is $130, which includes age-appropriate vaccines, a microchip and altering.

In other shelter news, PetSmart’s National Adoption Week is this week, and Midlands will be at the Council Bluffs location, 815 McDermott St., on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with adoptable animals. Also, Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said the kennels are getting full with adoptable cats, dogs and other animals, so now is a good time for people considering bringing a pet into their homes.