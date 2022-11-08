Nov. 8 Face of the Day: Goop the dog

We’re in the middle of the PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, and Goop the dog is hoping animal lovers will come out to see the cats and dogs Midlands Humane Society has to offer.

Goop is a 4-year-old male husky mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say he is a loving, energetic guy.

“Goop is a sweet guy who can’t wait to come home with you,” his PetFinder profile reads. “Despite his age, he has a ton of energy to run off. Huskies are notorious for being escape artists so a fence or continued supervision outside would be best.”

Goop’s adoption fee is $225, which covers a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelters news, Midlands is currently in the middle of the PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week. It started Monday and runs through Nov. 13.

The shelter will be working with the local PetSmart, 815 McDermott St., to get as many animals adopted as possible this week. Midlands representatives will be on-site with cats, dogs, puppies and kittens at various times this week. They’ll be at PetSmart today and Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.