Nov. 8 Face of the Day: Walter Gochenour

Let’s give five cheers for birthday boy Walter Gochenour. Walter lives in Logan, and he is the son of Justin and Kay Gochenour. He has a little sister on the way, and he said she’s due in February.

The youngster said he’s excited to be a big brother, but until then he has another reason to be overjoyed. Walter turned 5 today. He is in the Pre-K 4 class at St. Albert Elementary School, and Friday afternoon, he was seen donning a celebratory birthday crown and sticker letting his friends and classmates know his big day was coming up.

Walter is a student in Ashley Hutcheson’s classroom, and he said she is a great teacher. He said he loves reading, physical education, crafting art projects and playing with his classmates. Walter is never far from his family as his grandmother, Deb Farris, works at St. Albert as a K-5 resource teacher. He always enjoys her company, in school or out. They can usually be found exploring the great outdoors in his grandparents’ camper.

Outside of school, Walter loves riding his bike and playing with his family’s dog and two cats. Friday afternoon, he said he was looking forward to a fun, relaxing birthday weekend with his family.

Happy birthday, Walter!

— Joe Shearer

