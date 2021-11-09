Nov. 9 Face of the Day: Maple the kitten

It’s National Adoption Week at PetSmart, and kittens like Maple are just some of the many Midlands Humane Society animals who are up for adoption at the pet store’s Council Bluffs location.

Maple is an 8-week-old male orange tabby kitten who is currently being housed at PetSmart, 815 McDermott St. He is a little bundle of love who is looking for someone to give him the perfect forever home. Maple’s adoption fee is $130, which includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and spaying or neutering.

With PetSmart’s National Adoption Week going on, Midlands representatives will be at the Council Bluffs location on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with adoptable animals. Also, Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the Midlands, said they will be running specials at the shelter all week.

She also mentioned that the kennels are getting full with adoptable cats, dogs and other animals, so now is a good time for people considering bringing a pet into their homes. For those who are unable to adopt, Nelson said sharing social media posts helps amplify their news and adoptable animals.