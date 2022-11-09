Nov. 9 Face of the Day: Samantha Horvath

Samantha Horvath is making the most of her last year at St. Albert.

Horvath, 17, is a Council Bluffs native and a student at St. Albert Catholic Schools. She’s been a Sainte since preschool, and she’s now a senior in high school. She is the daughter of Julie and Mark Horvath, and her sister, Maddy, graduated from St. Albert last year.

Having spent much of her life in the halls of St. Albert, she said it’s hard to believe that her time at the school will be over in a just a handful of months.

“It’s pretty scary, but also exciting,” she said. “There are a lot of big decisions coming up.”

Looking back at her time as a Sainte, she said it’s been an enjoyable experience. “It’s a very close community here,” she said. “And I like having the small school environment ... it’s easier to connect with the teachers.”

Outside the classroom, Horvath keeps busy across a number of sports and activities. She is a member of the St. Albert robotics and tennis teams, and she also does technical work behind the scenes for the school’s plays and musicals. She said being involved in such a diverse group of activities has given her many different experiences and she’s learned many new skills and made plenty of friends along the way.

Horvath said she is looking forward to making the most of these activities for the last time as a Sainte. She said she is hoping for the robotics team to make a state competition appearance, and she’s been working on her tennis game over the summer.

Horvath said she doesn’t quite know where she wants to go to college yet, but she said her robotics experiences may lead her to pursue a computer science or engineering degree.

When she’s not busy in and out of the classroom, Horvath loves making crafts, especially with her mom. She enjoys working with her hands and putting her creativity on display.