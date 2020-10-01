Oct. 1 Face of the Day: Bronx the kitten

Bronx the kitten is looking to bring a New York-sized slice of love into someone’s life, and he’s currently only $25 to adopt.

Bronx is a 4-month-old domestic medium hair cat currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He was trapped and brought to the shelter as a stray in July. However, he was too feral to be considered for adoption right away. A volunteer took him in to foster, and he’s completely turned around.

It’s honestly hard to tell he had feral instincts, as he now seeks as much affection and play time as he can get from humans. He’s ready for a forever home where he can live the kitten life in style.

In other shelter news, Midlands is ready for day one of the national Empty the Shelters adoption event, which is presented by the Bissell Pet Foundation and runs Oct. 1 to Oct. 4. Midlands is one of 150 shelters across the country that will be offering select dogs and cats for only $25 during the event. The Bissell Pet Foundation sponsors the rest of the adoption fees for each animal adopted, making it a win-win situation for new pet owners and participating shelters.

All animals available for the discounted adoption fee, including Bronx the kitten, can be found at the Midlands page on petfinder.com.

More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society Facebook page.

