Oct. 1 Face of the Day: Grenville the cat

Named after General Grenville M. Dodge, builder of the mansion and museum that bears his name today, Grenville the cat, or Gren, has made the Historic General Dodge House his home for over a year.

Grenville presented himself on June 1, 2019, during the General’s Ladies annual plant sale (pictured above). He immediately brought back the memory of Stilts the cat, who had previously adopted the Dodge House, but had passed away several years prior.

It did not take long until Grenville took charge of the Dodge House. His human servants, Director Michelle Hrdlicka and I, had to track him down and remove him from the Dodge House every time he’d sneak in. Grenville was especially interested in the house when there was food present in the ballroom.

Today, Grenville spends most of his time at the Beresheim House (just south of the Dodge House, it serves as our orientation center and offices). He does love escorting guests from the Beresheim House to the Dodge House. He’s always hungry. Many thanks to all those who have donated cat food!

He has also become a catnip addict. Upon entry, he meows and complains until we provide him with his favorite cat nip — Meowijuana. You’ll be glad to know that it is gluten free and organic. Don’t tell Grenville, but we are considering sending him to rehab.