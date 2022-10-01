Oct. 1 Face of the Day: Queen

Fittingly named, Queen is a 4-year-old spayed female Pitbull terrier who wants to be the Queen of her adopter’s home.

This pretty girl loves attention and getting all the snacks and petting that she can get. She would do best as the only animal in the home, but promises to be your best friend.

Queen is part of the ongoing adoption special at Midlands Humane Society and has a reduced fee of $50 in hopes of finding her new home. As MHS experiences a high volume of cats and dogs, select dogs are available for $50, cats over a year old are $50 and kittens under a year are $100. The fee covers microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and spaying or neutering.

Queen must be adopted outside Council Bluffs city limits due to the breed ban.

She is ready to meet her future family, and potential adopters can visit her at 1020 Railroad Ave. Hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. MHS can be reached at 712-396-2270, midlandshumanesociety@gmail.com or at midlandshumanesociety.org.