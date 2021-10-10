Oct. 10 Face of the Day: Danny Galan

Danny Galan is active and involved outside the classroom and out in the community.

Galan, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and he is currently a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School. He attended Edison Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J. He said it’s hard to believe how fast the time has gone the past few years.

“It’s a little stressful, but it’s also a really fun and exciting time,” he said. “I’m finally here.”

Galan keeps plenty busy outside of classes. He’s involved in National Honor Society, student council, band, choir and the Yellow Jacket dance team. He said being so involved has enriched his high school experience, thanks to meeting lots of new people and taking in a variety of different experiences.

One such experience was volunteering with the rest of the Thomas Jefferson dance squad at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park Saturday afternoon during Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation’s RECtoberfest. The team helped manage games and keep thing running smoothly during the family fun event.

Galan said this is just one of many volunteer opportunities the team has had as everyone on the dance team is required to think of a way they can give back to them community.