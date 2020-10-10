Oct. 10 Face of the Day: Sheri Holub

Sheri Holub has been the imaging manager at Methodist Jennie Edmundson since 2011.
Holub oversees the diagnostic imaging departments of CAT scan, mammography, MRI, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, x-ray and imaging support staff. She has been married to her high school sweetheart for 27 years.
She has two daughters, the youngest being a senior in high school. In her free time Holub enjoys spending time with family and enjoying the nice weather.
It didn’t take long after transferring to Jennie Edmundson to learn about how passionate the Jennie Edmundson Foundation is on supporting many special causes.
“Each year so many great events are held and the Pink Out for Breast Health is certainly one of my favorites. When the hospital purchased it’s first 3D mammography system, I provided several education presentations throughout the community. I also participated in department decorating, T-shirt sales, and by being an employee ambassador to the Jennie Edmundson Foundation,” she said. “Breast cancer has impacted me through family, friends, and co-workers that have endured various stages of breast cancer. Being female is the number one risk factor but many do not realize men are victims of this disease as well.”
Remember to schedule your annual mammogram, early detection and prevention in key.
Pink Out T-shirts are on sale now. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of our 2020 shirts will help fund mammogram services for women who are uninsured and/or under-insured. Your support of Pink Out fundraising events during October help make it possible for the MJEH Breast Health Center to continue its important work within the communities we serve.
For more information or to purchase your t-shirt or sweatshirt, please call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org to download the form.
— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital
