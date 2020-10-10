Oct. 10 Face of the Day: Sheri Holub

“Each year so many great events are held and the Pink Out for Breast Health is certainly one of my favorites. When the hospital purchased it’s first 3D mammography system, I provided several education presentations throughout the community. I also participated in department decorating, T-shirt sales, and by being an employee ambassador to the Jennie Edmundson Foundation,” she said. “Breast cancer has impacted me through family, friends, and co-workers that have endured various stages of breast cancer. Being female is the number one risk factor but many do not realize men are victims of this disease as well.”