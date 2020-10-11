Oct. 11 Face of the Day: Jake Powers

Jake Powers has worked at Methodist Physicians Clinic, Risen Son for six years as the medical receptionist.

Prior to that she worked for Methodist Jennie Edmundson for six years as the volunteer coordinator.

Powers has been married to her husband, Tim, for 36 years. They have two daughters, Beth and Julia, and three grandchildren, Jackson, Richie and Ella.

In her free time she enjoys being with friends and family, and spoiling her two boxers Elmer and Fudd.

Jake Powers has enjoyed watching Pink Out grow over the years. The Pink Out and breast cancer awareness is a cause close to Powers’ heart.

Powers said, “My mother was a breast cancer survivor and I was diagnosed in April of this year. I just finished my last chemo treatment on Sept. 11. Although my journey is not yet over, I have learned that I have needed the support of my family and friends. I’m so grateful for their compassion and understanding.”