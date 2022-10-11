Oct. 11 Face of the Day: Tammy Johnson

Tammy Johnson has been employed as a Registered Nurse Navigator at the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s Breast Health Center for the past 23 years, and is soon to become a Nurse Practitioner at the Breast Center’s new Hereditary Cancer Risk Clinic.

“I have recently graduated from Briar Cliff University’s Nurse Practitioner Program and have been certified for genetic cancer risk assessment. I have also completed an intensive course in genetic risk assessment through the City of Hope,” she said. “I am very excited to be a partner in providing these new services to our patients.”

Johnson has been active in Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s local October Pink Out events every year since the Breast Center’s inception, and loves to help spread the word about the importance of early detection in regard to improved survival rates.

“We are all aware of the importance of mammograms. We are now expanding our screening services to include high risk assessment,” she explained. “The services provided at the Hereditary Cancer Risk Clinic will now allow us to look at each patient’s personal and family history to help us determine if they fall into a high risk category, which would increase surveillance for cancers. It also will tell us if their family has any ‘red flags’ that would qualify them for genetic testing.”

“You can empower yourself by knowing your risk,” she said. “Hereditary cancer risk assessment and testing can help determine the best medical management strategy, personalized just for you.”

For more information on Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s Hereditary Cancer Risk Clinic, or to schedule a screening, please call their office at 712-396-4117, extension 2.

For more information on how you, too, can become involved in this year’s Pink Out activities, purchase a Pink Out T-shirt or inquire about volunteer opportunities, contact Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s Charitable Patient Foundation/Volunteer Department at 712-396-6040 or by email at jefoundation@nmhs.org.