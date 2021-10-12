Oct. 11 Face of the Day: William and Harry

The Faces of the Day are sneaky, diabolically twisted creatures who look all cute and cuddly because they are mini-donkeys. Do not let the exterior fool you.

On the occasion I return to the family homestead near Lincoln, Nebraska to see my parents and sister, these two darling creatures, William and Harry, greet me. Yes, they are named for those Windsor princes across the pond, though I think the donkeys are nicer to each other. They never leave each other’s side.

William and Harry love to nuzzle-up close near the gate to their pen, awaiting scratches and loves and treats. It is a ruse people. Because, as soon as that gate is opened ... BAM ... the two of them tear off to parts unknown like the devil himself was in pursuit. Just hooves and dust. Then it is me, on four-wheeler, try to herd them back from the neighbor’s pasture for the next two hours.