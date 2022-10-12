Oct. 12 Face of the Day: Rachel Reis

Rachel Reis is brand new to the Jennie Edmundson Foundation team, however she is not new to the work that Jennie Edmundson Foundation does around Pink Out.

For the last four years Rachel has worked with the Foundation to put on Pink Out in southwest Iowa. Ensuring that people have access to the necessary medical services regardless of their geographical location is something that Reis is passionate about.

“Many people who live in rural communities struggle to afford to travel to see their doctors,” she said, “so helping support Pink Out and the work that is done around the Mobile Mammography is so vital to our rural communities.”

Pink Out goes beyond just access for Reis. Having lost family members to various cancers, being able to support the mission of awareness and getting tested early and frequently is also close to her heart. The work that Jennie Edmundson Hospital is currently doing around the Hereditary Risk Clinic can support people who are curious about what their risk levels are based on their personal and family history. Join us as we “Go Pink” across southwest Iowa!

To learn more about how you can support Pink Out fundraising events, purchase a Pink Out T-shirt, or become a volunteer, call Methodist Jennie Edmundson at 712-396-6040 or send an email to jefoundation@nmhs.org