Oct. 13 Face of the Day: Grace Schoening

It wasn’t quite Temperature Tuesday yesterday, but it was a Runza kind of day as Abraham Lincoln High School senior Grace Schoening was named Student of the Week by the regional fast food chain.

Schoening, 17, was born in Council Bluffs but has lived in Underwood for most of her life. She attended College View Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at A.L. Well into her final year as a Lynx, Schoening said it’s an exciting time in her life, but it’s also stressful having to stay on top of her classes and extracurricular activities while applying for colleges and planning out her future.

Schoening is very active outside the classroom, competing on the cross country team and with the show choir, participating in student council and National Honor Society and serving as co-editor of the Echoes student newspaper. Cross country season is winding down and show choir is just getting started, so Schoening will be as busy as ever the next few months.