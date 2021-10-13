Oct. 13 Face of the Day: Grace Schoening

It wasn’t quite Temperature Tuesday yesterday, but it was a Runza kind of day as Abraham Lincoln High School senior Grace Schoening was named Student of the Week by the regional fast food chain.
Schoening, 17, was born in Council Bluffs but has lived in Underwood for most of her life. She attended College View Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at A.L. Well into her final year as a Lynx, Schoening said it’s an exciting time in her life, but it’s also stressful having to stay on top of her classes and extracurricular activities while applying for colleges and planning out her future.
Schoening is very active outside the classroom, competing on the cross country team and with the show choir, participating in student council and National Honor Society and serving as co-editor of the Echoes student newspaper. Cross country season is winding down and show choir is just getting started, so Schoening will be as busy as ever the next few months.
Schoening was surprised in her classroom Tuesday morning as a representative of the Runza fast food chain popped in to tell her a school staff member had nominated her for the Runza Student of the Week feature. After being recognized, Schoening went on camera to do an interview for upcoming Runza media. Schoening later revealed that she had never eaten a Runza sandwich before, but would be rectifying that soon.
Schoening isn’t quite sure where she is going to college yet, but she said she wants to study marine biology. She said she became fascinated with the ocean and the sea after seeing some in person during various family vacations. She also believes in conservation, and with potential climate change issues throughout the world, Schoening said people are needed more than ever to take action.
“I’d like to be able to do something to help,” she said. “It’s a real concern.”
Schoening has a lot ahead of her, but she is going to savor the rest of her time as a part of the Abraham Lincoln family.
— Joe Shearer