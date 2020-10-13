Oct. 13 Face of the Day: Robbyn Cave

Robbyn Cave has worked for the Methodist Health System for five years and is currently a registration specialist in Outpatient Physical Therapy and Radiology.

Cave is married to her husband, Homer, and they have three children, Mari, Elijah and Samual, along with four grandchildren, DJ, Nikoli, Dylann Skye and Kai Lucas.

In her free time Robbyn Cave enjoys cross stitching, spending time with family (especially her grandchildren) and spoiling her fur babies, Talitha and Jazz.

Breast cancer awareness is very important to Robbyn. In October 2019 she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Working in mammography I have always been a ‘get the girls checked’ kind of person. I would never have known I had cancer without having my annual mammogram,” she said.

Remember to schedule your annual mammogram, early detection and prevention is key.

Pink Out T-shirts are on sale now. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of our 2020 shirts will help fund mammogram services for women who are uninsured and/or under-insured. Your support of Pink Out fundraising events during October help make it possible for the MJEH Breast Health Center to continue its important work within the communities we serve.