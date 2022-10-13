Oct. 13 Face of the Day: Yvonne Hastie

Yvonne Hastie has been a WPP Administrative Assistant for the past 10 years, where she assists all members of the management team, employees and visitors in meeting whatever needs they might have. It is through this work connection that she became aware of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s Charitable Patient Foundation and their support of breast cancer patients who might find themselves in various forms of financial need.

“One of our associate’s wives works for Jennie Edmundson, and she and her husband brought Pink Out, Jennie Ed’s annual fundraising event held every October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to the attention of our plant manager, who thought it a worthy cause and a wonderful way to be an integral part of our local community,” Hastie said. “One of the most lucrative events that Jennie sponsors annually is their Pink Out T-shirt sales. I love that there is a new design and shade of pink each year on the shirts.”

Yvonne has three grown children that she is incredibly proud of, and seven beautiful grandchildren who rule her world. When asked what she likes to do in her free time, Yvonne laughed and said, “Did I mention that I have seven beautiful grandchildren who rule my world?”

In addition to making memories with her precious grandbabies, Yvonne loves to spend time with friends and other family members.

“There is nothing more important in life than creating and enjoying close relationships,” she said. It sounds like she has plenty of opportunities to do just that.

Hastie is so proud of Highline Warren and their yearly involvement in the fight again breast cancer.

“They have always paid for half of every order placed by their employees, which speaks volumes to their level of commitment in supporting Methodist Jennie Ed and this very worthy program,” she said.

“Cancer affects all of our lives. Programs like Pink Out serves the under- and non-insured patients who might otherwise go without testing.”

For more information on how you, too, can support Pink Out and other fundraising events sponsored by Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s Charitable Patient Foundation, and/or becoming a volunteer, please call 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org.