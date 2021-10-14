Oct. 14 Face of the Day: Austin Stage

Austin Stage is fresh out of high school, and he’s looking forward to life on his own thanks to the 4PLUS Program.

Stage, 20, is a native of Clinton, but he’s spent much of his time on the western side of the state as a former student at Iowa School for the Deaf and a current member of the schools’ 4PLUS Program, a post-high school learning and transition program. He graduated from high school last year after spending four years involved outside the classroom in activities and athletics. He played football and basketball and was a member of the first ISD cross country team last year.

He also served on the Iowa chapter of the Junior National Association for the Deaf. Now, as a member of the 4-PLUS Program, Stage is learning life skills and other practical applications for independent, adult living.

“I just started [the 4-PLUS Program], and I’m doing really good,” he said. “A lot of it’s interesting. I’m learning about budgeting, how to pay bills, cook. Things that will help me become independent.”