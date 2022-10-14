Oct. 14 Face of the Day: Brad Arrowsmith

Brad Arrowsmith, owner of Arrow Towing Company, brings his entrepreneurial spirit to everything he does in Council Bluffs, Omaha and surrounding communities. No job is too big or too small for Brad and his team. In addition to towing and jump-starting vehicles, they provide fuel delivery and lockout services to stranded motorists. On the commercial front, they are the “go to” enterprise for business owners who need services such as emergency towing, large equipment hauling or multi-state transport.

As a longtime supporter of the Jennie Edmundson Foundation, Arrowsmith continues to share his time and resources to help raise awareness and funds for the Cancer Center’s charitable patient care funds. Most recently, Arrow Towing sponsored the 2022 Pink Out T-shirts.

It won’t be long until you see their team on the road wearing the T-shirts, reminding us once again that “Real Men Wear Pink!”

“The health of my employees and community is important to me,” Arrowsmith said. “I support the Jennie Edmundson Foundation because 100% of their proceeds benefit local residents within the same communities I serve in my business. It’s important work and I want to do my part.”

For more information on how your company can become a local sponsor of the charitable patient care fund, please visit the Jennie Edmundson Foundation at jehfoundation.org. To learn more about how you can support Pink Out fundraising events, purchase a Pink Out T-shirt or become a volunteer, call Methodist Jennie Edmundson at 712-396-6040, or send an e-mail to jefoundation@nmhs.org