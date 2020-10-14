Oct. 15 Face of the Day: Amanda Rowan

Rowan enjoys spending time with her family. In her limited free time between raising children and work she enjoys showing horses and going to her parents’ farm where they breed and raise halter horses. Over the years the family has been fortunate to have won multiple world champion titles.

“Breast cancer awareness is important to me because my best friend lost her mother to breast cancer. My friend at the time went through genetic testing at Jennie Ed and made decisions in regards to her health and future health and went through with surgery here at Jennie Ed. She trusted us as a fellow employee that we would give her the best care. Due to breast cancer awareness my friend will be around for a long time.” Rowan said. “My favorite thing about Pink Out is the team unity throughout the hospital. I love when everyone wears their pink shirts and takes a group pic. In the surgical department we have ordered breast cancer awareness surgical scrub hats and wore them throughout the month and it was always fun to see or hear success stories from our patients!”