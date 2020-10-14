Oct. 15 Face of the Day: Amanda Rowan

Amanda Rowan is a certified registered nurse anesthetist with Medical Anesthesia Assoc., which is the anesthesia group for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Rowan has been employed as a CRNA for seven years and was a student here prior to employment. Rowan also is the student nurse anesthetist instructor, providing anesthesia services to all the floors of Jennie Ed including surgery, OB and ER.
Rowan enjoys spending time with her family. In her limited free time between raising children and work she enjoys showing horses and going to her parents’ farm where they breed and raise halter horses. Over the years the family has been fortunate to have won multiple world champion titles.
“It is a fun hobby that helps teach the kids hard work as well,” she said.
The annual Jennie Edmundson Pink Out is important to Amanda.
“Breast cancer awareness is important to me because my best friend lost her mother to breast cancer. My friend at the time went through genetic testing at Jennie Ed and made decisions in regards to her health and future health and went through with surgery here at Jennie Ed. She trusted us as a fellow employee that we would give her the best care. Due to breast cancer awareness my friend will be around for a long time.” Rowan said. “My favorite thing about Pink Out is the team unity throughout the hospital. I love when everyone wears their pink shirts and takes a group pic. In the surgical department we have ordered breast cancer awareness surgical scrub hats and wore them throughout the month and it was always fun to see or hear success stories from our patients!”
Amanda is proud to work at Methodist Jennie Edmundson.
“I love my Jennie Ed family! My family has had their surgeries at Jennie Edmundson because of the surgeons, anesthesia and nursing care. I also chose to have my children here as well, even living and driving from west Omaha because I know here at Jennie they truly treat you like family,” she said.
Pink Out T-shirts are on sale now. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of our 2020 shirts will help fund mammogram services for women who are uninsured and/or under-insured. Your support of Pink Out fundraising events during October help make it possible for the MJEH Breast Health Center to continue its important work within the communities we serve.
For more information or to purchase your T-shirt or sweatshirt, please call 712-396-6040 or visitjehfoundation.org to download the form.
— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital
