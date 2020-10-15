Oct. 15 Face of the Day: Donna Ellif

Donna Elliff has been the building administrative assistant at Lewis Central High School for 16 years and loves it.

She has been married to her husband, Danny, for almost 30 years. Together they have four daughters, thre son-in-laws and four grandchildren. In her free time Donna Elliff loves spending time with her family, camping, boating, gardening, and spoiling her grandchildren.

Breast cancer awareness is very important to Elliff.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in August of 2019 and it was detected through a mammogram. It is extremely important to have your annual mammograms. I’m not done with my journey yet, but getting close. I have all my treatments done at Methodist Jennie Edmundson and the doctors, nurses, technicians, office personnel — everyone — have been so supportive and kind,” she said. “You have to stay positive because you can’t change the diagnosis. I have had tremendous support from my family, friends, and work family. Be sure to get your mammograms done every year.”