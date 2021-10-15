Oct. 15 Face of the Day: Kylynn Heilig

Kylynn Heilig is a new face at Midlands Humane Society, and she wants to let area pet lovers know that the shelter’s 2022 calendar is ready to sell and it’s full of cute cats and dogs.

Heilig, 19, is an Avoca native, and she graduated from AHSTW High School in 2020. She’s living in Oakland now and has been working at Midlands for about a month now. Growing up with cats, dogs, goats, horses and more, Heilig has been taking care of animals for as long as she can remember, so a job at an animal shelter seemed right up her alley.

Although she’s new to Midlands, she said it’s been a great experience so far. She said the staff is great and she feels a sense of joy every time an animal finds its forever home.

“There’s something new going on here every day,” she said. “It’s great seeing all the cats and dogs and other animals that come through here.”

In other shelter news, the Midlands 2022 calendar is hot off the presses and is now on sale to the public. It’s a monthly calendar, and all the animals featured were snapped by local photographers. The cost is $20, or $25 shipped, and the proceeds from sales will benefit the shelter.