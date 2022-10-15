Oct. 15 Face of the Day: Mindy Britten

Mindy Britten and her husband, Steve, became a business owner/partner at Grease Monkey about 10 years ago.

Grease Monkey is a full-service oil change business. However, they also do under the hood repairs, charge AC, replace brakes, wipers, light bulbs, flush transmission ... the list goes on

While Mindy doesn’t have an official title, some of the guys call her Boss Lady. She supports Steve and Grease Monkey to be the best that they can be. She enjoys spreading the word about the honest, reliable, professional work that they do. She also helps promote Grease Monkey by word of mouth and sharing on social media. It makes her heart smile when she sees Grease Monkey’s name involved in the community. The great support that the community gives to Grease Monkey has made them No. 1 in nation for several years.

Not only does Mindy support Grease Monkey, but she also has worked for Physicians Clinic Pediatrics in Council Bluffs for 32 years. She has been aware of Pink Out since it started, and got Grease Monkey involved in 2016 with the T-shirt sales. Mindy and her daughters attended the Pink Out on the 100 block that year. She felt it was a touching celebration to be a part of.

“It was a beautiful sea of pink and my girls were asked to hand out Gerber daisies,” she said.

Grease Monkey is also a sponsor of the Pink Out race car.

Mindy and Steve just celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary, but have been together for 34 years. They have two absolutely beautiful and amazing girls, Allison and Abby. They keep them busy between soccer, dance, cheer, color guard, school functions, driving them to babysitting, dog sitting, house sitting and part-time jobs.

Breast cancer awareness has always had a special place in Mindy’s heart. Being female and a nurse, she has witnessed firsthand how breast cancer affects individuals and their families. She also, unfortunately, has a breast cancer diagnosis in her immediate family and lost their loved one recently. It is in that loved one’s honor that Mindy continues to support Pink Out.

For more information on how you, too, can support Pink Out fundraising events at Methodist Jennie Edmundson and/or becoming a volunteer, please call 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org.