Oct. 16 Face of the Day: Ann Brown

Ann Brown has worked at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for 35 years, and in the Breast Health Center for 17 years.
In her free time she enjoys spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoys attending their school activities and celebrating life accomplishments together.
Pink Out has always been special to Brown.
“My favorite thing about Pink Out events is that they provide funds for mammograms to members of our community. Early prevention improves their chances of discovering any disease at the earliest stages and this will result in a better treatment outcome. Pink Out activities have been an important part of a breast cancer patient’s journey. Whether they are newly diagnosed, a long-time survivor or a family member of these patients, their attendance at these events has provided education, support and encouragement,” she said. “Breast cancer awareness is important to me from having worked at the Breast Health Center for many years. I have seen the importance of early detection and the appreciation of patients who have been provided assistance in obtaining mammograms through ‘Pink Out’ fundraising events. I have also experienced my mother and daughter being diagnosed with breast cancer. I know first-hand the importance of mammography and early detection.”
The Methodist Jennie Edmundson Leadership Team, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Foundation and Volunteer Services provide a tremendous amount of time and effort as they work together to deliver awareness and education to our community in the fight against breast cancer.
Pink Out T-shirts are on sale now. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of our 2020 shirts will help fund mammogram services for women who are uninsured and/or under-insured. Your support of Pink Out fundraising events during October help make it possible for the MJEH Breast Health Center to continue its important work within the communities we serve.
For more information or to purchase your t-shirt or sweatshirt, please call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org to download the form.
— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital
