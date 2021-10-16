Oct. 16 Face of the Day: Bailey McQueen-Jones

Bailey McQueen-Jones is here to help area high school students not just explore career options, but become work-ready after graduation with Career EdVantage.

McQueen-Jones grew up in the small town of Farragut in Fremont County. She graduated from the now-closed Farragut High School in 2007 and then went on to study managerial finance and business at Iowa Western Community College. She finished her undergraduate schooling at Buena Vista University and started working as a service manager for Wells Fargo. During that time she earned her Master’s degree in organizational management and economic growth from Peru State College.

She later found herself back at Iowa Western, where she last served as director of recruitment. During her five or so years working at the college, McQueen-Jones worked closely with Cara Cool-Trede, who was the dean of enrollment services. In 2019, Cool-Trede left the Reiver family to start up Career EdVantage, a nonproft which uses mentoring and support services to help area high school students build paths to careers in several local industries. McQueen-Jones joined the CEV team, and she now operates as the organization’s director of strategic initiatives.