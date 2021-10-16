Oct. 16 Face of the Day: Bailey McQueen-Jones

Bailey McQueen-Jones is here to help area high school students not just explore career options, but become work-ready after graduation with Career EdVantage.
McQueen-Jones grew up in the small town of Farragut in Fremont County. She graduated from the now-closed Farragut High School in 2007 and then went on to study managerial finance and business at Iowa Western Community College. She finished her undergraduate schooling at Buena Vista University and started working as a service manager for Wells Fargo. During that time she earned her Master’s degree in organizational management and economic growth from Peru State College.
She later found herself back at Iowa Western, where she last served as director of recruitment. During her five or so years working at the college, McQueen-Jones worked closely with Cara Cool-Trede, who was the dean of enrollment services. In 2019, Cool-Trede left the Reiver family to start up Career EdVantage, a nonproft which uses mentoring and support services to help area high school students build paths to careers in several local industries. McQueen-Jones joined the CEV team, and she now operates as the organization’s director of strategic initiatives.
Career EdVantage serves eight different high schools, and her job is to go to each community and collaborate with the local businesses, chambers of commerce and other organizations to identify crucial work force needs in their areas. She then works with students in the program to see if they have any interest in businesses and trades in their areas. They can start with a job shadow and work their way up from there. If the student decides to pursue a particular field, they can get workplace experience while finishing high school and be ready to hop on full-time or continue their training at Iowa Western or another approved program.
She said there are many quality businesses in the region, and the CEV team is working to produce qualified employees to stay in Iowa to keep those businesses and local economies thriving.
“I’m very passionate about the southwest Iowa area and higher education in general,” she said. “And the fact that I get to use my recruiting background and still stay in touch with Iowa Western, it was a no-brainer to come over to CEV. I get to work on both sides by coming over here.”
Outside of work, McQueen-Jones keeps busy raising her two young ones. She and her husband Kolby Jones have two boys — Mason, 6, and Macoy, who turns 1 on Tuesday. She is currently working on a doctorate higher education leadership and she stays very active in the community. She serves on the Iowa Western alumni board, black tie committee and education grants committee and is a part of Impact CB and Leaderchip CB.
More information about the program can be found at careeredvantage.org.
— Joe Shearer