Oct. 16 Face of the Day: Isabella Marlow

Isabella Marlow is only a few weeks into her new job at Midlands Humane Society, but she’s already seen lots of animals find their forever homes.

Marlow is a Council Bluffs native who went to Thomas Jefferson High School. She graduated from TJ in 2019 and later spent some time in the capital city studying at Des Moines Area Community College. She’s back home now, and she recently took a job working with the cats, dogs and other animals at Midlands Humane Society.

While she’s new to the job, Marlow is quite familiar with the shelter as she spent some time volunteering in the past. She said she knew back then that Midlands would be a place she’d love to work at, and she said her feelings have been correct ever since taking the job. She said her coworkers are amazing, and at the end of the day everyone’s priority is making sure the shelter’s animals are taken care of and on their way to finding a loving home.

Marlow also grew up with lots of dogs, so Midlands is even more of a good fit for her. A year ago, she took in her first cat, Mochi, whom she found wandering the streets with an eye infection. He’s a brown tabby that is thought to have a bit of Maine coon in him as well, and he’s living a good life now thanks to Marlow. Marlow said she doesn’t know where she’d be without the animals in her life, and she wants to make sure guests at Midlands can find their own loving pets. She said it’s been rewarding seeing people leaving the shelter happy, and also seeing the animals depart for a home to call their own.

In her free time, Marlow loves doing things outside. She’s always looking forward to the next hike. She is also a creative person, and she crafts jewelry, paints and more. She is a self-proclaimed master chef, and she’s always looking forward to making her homemade pasta recipe.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.

