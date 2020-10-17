Oct. 17 Face of the Day: Darla Moreland

“In the last six months we have started using telemedicine to continue to treat patients. Telehealth provides the convenience of saving the travel time and financial burden. Social distancing has forced us to consider the number of patients in our clinic at a given time. Our patients have the option of in-house or telehealth visit by audio/video using an electronic device, including smart phones if face to face option is not available the visit can be conducted by audio only (phone to phone),” she said. “Although some limitations depending on the specialty telemedicine provides a safer option for those immunocompromised. This allows patients to stay home and still receive the continued care needed. Telehealth has decreased driving time when only a follow-up visit is warranted vs. a physical exam. Many of our patients drive 50-70 miles to see one of our oncologists. Some are elderly and weak. Some depend on family or friends to provide transportation. Telemedicine allows us to decrease volume in the clinic while giving the same care without the physical touch.”