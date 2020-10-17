Oct. 17 Face of the Day: Darla Moreland

Darla Moreland has been the office manager at Heartland Oncology & Hematology since May 2019.
She has been married to her high school sweetheart for 40 years, they have two adult sons and are blessed with two beautiful daughter-n-laws. In her free time she enjoys spoiling her three amazing grandchildren and her 3 year old Boston terrier, Luke.
Moreland learned about Pink Out upon her employment at Jennie Edmundson. The annual “Pink Out” is a great program that not only promotes awareness to breast cancer but in addition the foundation is able to financially assist those in need.
“My grandmother passed after losing her battle with breast cancer. I, myself, experienced a scare that thankfully had good results. I feel very strongly that early detection is the key,” she said.
The Heartland Oncology & Hematology department and staff have worked extremely hard to ensure the safety of their patients during COVID-19.
“In the last six months we have started using telemedicine to continue to treat patients. Telehealth provides the convenience of saving the travel time and financial burden. Social distancing has forced us to consider the number of patients in our clinic at a given time. Our patients have the option of in-house or telehealth visit by audio/video using an electronic device, including smart phones if face to face option is not available the visit can be conducted by audio only (phone to phone),” she said. “Although some limitations depending on the specialty telemedicine provides a safer option for those immunocompromised. This allows patients to stay home and still receive the continued care needed. Telehealth has decreased driving time when only a follow-up visit is warranted vs. a physical exam. Many of our patients drive 50-70 miles to see one of our oncologists. Some are elderly and weak. Some depend on family or friends to provide transportation. Telemedicine allows us to decrease volume in the clinic while giving the same care without the physical touch.”
Pink Out T-shirts are on sale now. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of our 2020 shirts will help fund mammogram services for women who are uninsured and/or under-insured. Your support of Pink Out fundraising events during October help make it possible for the MJEH Breast Health Center to continue its important work within the communities we serve.
For more information or to purchase your T-shirt or sweatshirt, please call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org to download the form.
