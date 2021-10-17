Oct. 17 Face of the Day: Tammy Johnson

Tammy Johnson has worked at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for 39 years and has been in the Breast Health Center as a breast health navigator since its opening in 1999.

Tammy is married to Jim, her husband of 38 years. They have three sons, Matthew, Eric, and Tyler, two daughters-in-law, Alison and Kate, who are both nurses, five grandchildren, Reid, August, Rory, Brooks and Bennett, as well as five granddogs. Tammy spends her free time in an advanced nurse practitioner program and she enjoys watching her grandchildren’s sporting events and traveling.

Her parents recently moved back to Council Bluffs from Arizona, and she is looking forward to spending more time with them.

Tammy has been involved in many Pink Out activities at Jennie Edmundson over the last 20 years. Her favorite thing about Pink Out activities is the willingness of sponsors, spectators and patients to get involved.

“The community and workplace support is amazing,” she said.

Breast cancer awareness is important to Tammy because early detection is instrumental in providing a better outcome for cancer patients. The physicians at the Breast Health Center also see patients with conditions other than cancer.