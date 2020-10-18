Oct. 18 Face of the Day: Binx the cat

When I get home he immediately starts to follow me around. Not quite sure if it’s just because he is excited that I’m home, or because he wants food.

Speaking of food, you may want to watch out never leave your food unattended. He will find a way to get to it and he does eat fast.

Since him and his sister are so clingy during dinner, since they want all the food they can have, we have started giving them wet food while we eat.

Now the issue is, whenever I go into the kitchen — could be 2 a.m. or 2 p.m. — Binx will be following me and yelling at me to feed him with his little meow.

“You’re starving me mom,” is what I’m 99% sure he’s saying even though he has a food bowl filled all day.

I blame my friends for that since they fed him Chinese food to help him get comfortable around them.

When I’m sitting on the couch watching a movie (scary movies are our favorite) Binx will hop on up and watch. He doesn’t sleep, he just looks at the TV as he tries to understand what is happening on the box against the wall.

Binx is also a big fan of sleeping, right in the middle of the bed, causing two grown adults to almost fall off on the sides.