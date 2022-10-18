 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 18 Face of the Day: Tammy

Tammy is a 12-year-old Dachshund/Beagle mix who would love to find a laid back, quiet home to enjoy her golden years. She is still very talkative and likes to have short stints outside before coming in to cuddle up in a nice warm bed.

This couch potato is both friendly and affectionate.

This is a senior dog with an adoption fee of $175. which helps cover the cost of spaying/neutering, microchipping, age-appropriate vaccines and treatments.

She is ready to meet her future family, and potential adopters can visit her at 1020 Railroad Ave. Hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. MHS can be reached at 712-396-2270, midlandshumanesociety@gmail.com or at midlandshumanesociety.org.

