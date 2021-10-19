Oct. 19 Face of the Day: Michelle Kaufman

Michelle Kaufman is the director of Oncology Services at Methodist Jennie Edmundson and has been with the hospital for 31 years.

She and her husband, Brian, have two college-aged sons. Michelle and Brian are enjoying more free time together as the boys continue their education and are working.

As a child, Michelle first became aware of the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer when her grandmother succumbed to the disease at an early age.

“Having this experience helped me know that I wanted to join the fight against not only breast cancer, but all cancers,” Michelle explained. “Working in the oncology field, has allowed me the privilege of meeting many wonderful patients and their families over the years.”

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Cancer Center’s accreditation by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. The Cancer Center continues to provide the highest quality treatments and therapies, delivered by certified and experienced medical experts utilizing state-of-the-art equipment.