Oct. 19 Face of the Day: Michelle Kaufman

Michelle Kaufman is the director of Oncology Services at Methodist Jennie Edmundson and has been with the hospital for 31 years.
She and her husband, Brian, have two college-aged sons. Michelle and Brian are enjoying more free time together as the boys continue their education and are working.
As a child, Michelle first became aware of the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer when her grandmother succumbed to the disease at an early age.
“Having this experience helped me know that I wanted to join the fight against not only breast cancer, but all cancers,” Michelle explained. “Working in the oncology field, has allowed me the privilege of meeting many wonderful patients and their families over the years.”
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Cancer Center’s accreditation by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. The Cancer Center continues to provide the highest quality treatments and therapies, delivered by certified and experienced medical experts utilizing state-of-the-art equipment.
Through the MJE Cancer Center, the hospital participates in many activities that bring awareness to the Breast Health Center. The Pink-Out events provide an avenue to bring awareness to the exceptional Breast program we have available to patients in western Iowa.
Your support of Pink Out activities and fundraising events during October make it possible for the Jennie Edmundson Foundation to help fund mammogram services for women who are uninsured and/or underinsured.
For more information or to purchase your T-shirt or sweatshirt, please call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org to download the form.
— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Foundation