Oct. 19 Face of the Day: Nova and Cosmo

Nova and Cosmo are a pair of kittens that are out of this world, and they’re hoping to get out of the shelter with a loving family.

The two kitties are 5-month-old domestic shorthair tabbies, Nova being female and Cosmo being male, and they are both available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society.

They can be adopted separately, but shelter staff members say it’s helpful to adopt kittens in pairs, especially siblings who have been building a bond with each other. Their adoption fees are $100 a piece, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

MHS are currently in the middle of National Vet Tech Appreciation Week, and Midlands has a few technicians onboard at the shelter. As they celebrate each member of the team on social media, they ask readers to raise a glass, or a paw, to recognize the folks keeping Midlands’ animals healthy and happy.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.