Oct. 2 Face of the Day: Ashley Coan

Those who have been enjoying online streams of various Titan athletic events can thank Ashley Coan.

Coan, who turns 18 next month, grew up in Council Bluffs. She attended a few different elementary schools but has been a part of the Lewis Central Community School District since middle school. She is currently in the middle of her senior year.

As her final times as a Titan come to a close, she said it’s been a good experience and she’s excited to see what the future has in store.

“I’m ready to go off to college,” she said.

The fall sports season is in full swing, and Coan can often be found helping assist with online broadcasts. She said that there are many people with myriad reasons to not be able to attend these live sporting events, so it’s cool to be able to get even more eyes on L.C. athletics via internet broadcasts. From manning cameras on the field to assisting with the broadcast in the press box, Coan does a little bit of everything for these streams.