Oct. 2 Face of the Day: Cherry Doe Pop

Cherry Doe Pop lives at the Omni Centre Business Park in Council Bluffs.

Cherry Doe Pop is a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs and was the brainchild of artist Darlys Vande Voort. She was born during the J. Doe II public art project in 2002. Vande Voort made a total of five Doe sculptures.

Most familiar to Council Bluffs residents is “WindDoe to the Bluffs,” which was displayed at the Council Bluffs Public Library. Another one, “Healing New York,” moved to New York shortly after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

She also had Does displayed at the Chicago zoo and Bellevue University. Vande Voort has painted murals at Catlin Elementary School and the Wellness Center in Omaha. She has been part of exhibitions “Oldies & Newsies,” “Oldies & Newsies 2,” “BARE: naket truth” (with Lori Elliott-Bartle and Travis Apel) and, of course, the “All-Member Show” at the Artists Cooperative Gallery and “More Is More” (with Pinda Hatfield and Richard Markoff) at Hot Shops, both in Omaha.

She has had her work displayed in the Old Market Art Walk and Holiday Inn Express in Omaha.