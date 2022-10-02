Oct. 2 Face of the Day: Stacy

This friendly and gentle girl is Stacy, a 7-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who was left behind when her owner’s moved.

Stacy is at Midlands Humane Society, looking for a new family to love. Unfortunately, MHS does not know much about Stacy’s background, but staff say she is very sweet from what they can tell.

Stacy is affectionate and will greet you at her kennel door.

This is a senior cat adoption of $50. As MHS experiences a high volume of cats and dogs, cats over a year old are $50 and kittens under a year are $100; select dogs are available for $50. The fee covers microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and spaying or neutering.

Stacy is ready to meet her future family, and potential adopters can visit her at 1020 Railroad Ave. Hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. MHS can be reached at 712-396-2270, midlandshumanesociety@gmail.com or at midlandshumanesociety.org.

The MHS website states patience is the key to every successful adoption and encourages adopters to follow the 3-3-3 rule: In the first three days, it is normal for your pet to be overwhelmed and not acting like him/her self, not eating for a few days, shutting down/hiding, pushing boundaries and/or scared and unsure of what is going on. After three weeks, your new pet may be starting to settle in, feeling more comfortable, realizing this could possibly be his forever home, figured out his environment, getting into a routine, letting his guard down and may start showing his true personality. Behavior issues may start showing up. After three months, it is normal for your pet to finally be completely comfortable in his home, building trust and a true bond, gaining a complete sense of security with his new family and settling into a routine.