Oct. 20 Face of the Day: Adlee Tripp

Adlee Tripp has quite the green thumb, and she used her gardening skills to grow a bounty of produce this summer.
Tripp, 6, is a Council Bluffs native and the daughter of Cieandra and Jared Tripp. She has a 4-year-old sister named Lyric and a brother, Gaige, who is a junior at Lewis Central High School.
Adlee Tripp is a first-grader at College View Elementary School, and she’s a part of teacher Jen Hargrave’s classroom. Tripp said she’s a great teacher, and she’s happy to be back in the classroom with her friends and peers full-time. Tripp is a numbers girl, and math is her favorite subject in school. Tripp got an education in gardening this summer.
Her family lives on a cul de sac with a nice green space in the center, and together they built a few raised beds for a neighborhood garden. This summer they grew tomatoes, beets, strawberries, carrots, a variety of beans and some herbs.
She’s had many tasty meals using her family’s homegrown produce, and they have plenty more preserved via canning. Tripp and her family also spread the wealth, sharing many a vegetable with their neighbors. She said learning to garden has been a fun, educational and delicious endeavor.
Aside from gardening, Tripp keeps plenty busy as a member of Girl Scout Troop 341 and DYNAMIX Dance Company in Council Bluffs. She’s also into athletics and plays soccer and basketball.
She said it’s great being involved in so many activities, in which she gets to experience new things and meets many different types of people. She also loves crafting, and is enjoying making lots of fall- and Halloween-themed pieces.
Adlee Tripp is having a fun childhood, and she’s enjoying growing up and growing veggies.
— Joe Shearer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!