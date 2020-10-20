Oct. 20 Face of the Day: Adlee Tripp

Adlee Tripp has quite the green thumb, and she used her gardening skills to grow a bounty of produce this summer.

Tripp, 6, is a Council Bluffs native and the daughter of Cieandra and Jared Tripp. She has a 4-year-old sister named Lyric and a brother, Gaige, who is a junior at Lewis Central High School.

Adlee Tripp is a first-grader at College View Elementary School, and she’s a part of teacher Jen Hargrave’s classroom. Tripp said she’s a great teacher, and she’s happy to be back in the classroom with her friends and peers full-time. Tripp is a numbers girl, and math is her favorite subject in school. Tripp got an education in gardening this summer.

Her family lives on a cul de sac with a nice green space in the center, and together they built a few raised beds for a neighborhood garden. This summer they grew tomatoes, beets, strawberries, carrots, a variety of beans and some herbs.

She’s had many tasty meals using her family’s homegrown produce, and they have plenty more preserved via canning. Tripp and her family also spread the wealth, sharing many a vegetable with their neighbors. She said learning to garden has been a fun, educational and delicious endeavor.