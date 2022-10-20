Oct. 20 Face of the Day: Kim Grier

Kim Grier has been working in the senior living field for many years, and her career has recently brought her back to Council Bluffs.

Grier grew up in Council Bluffs and is a member of Abraham Lincoln High School’s Class of 1978. She later married her now-husband, Jim, and his work led them to moving to Kansas City. While down there, Grier worked in the airline industry for a bit, as well as at the Kansas City Convention and Visitors Bureau. They moved back up to the metropolitan area in 1990; however, they moved to Omaha this time around.

Grier and her husband are still in Omaha today, but she worked across the river for 16 years after arriving back to the area in 1990. She worked for Miller Orthopedic Specialists, performing lots of community outreach to show off their services and products. She said she enjoyed her time there, but she felt the need to find a new line of work.

Years ago, Grier’s mother had to go into assisted living. During her mom’s time there, she said a woman named Sandy took immense care of her during her last months of life. She said she didn’t know much about senior or assisted living until then, and it opened her eyes and gave her a new appreciation. In 2006, Grier made the move to the industry, and she’s been with it ever since. Grier worked for a few different communities in Omaha, including a Heritage location. She said it’s been a great experience so far, and she’s excited to announce that she’s back working in Council Bluffs once more.

Just a week ago, Grier took on the role of senior living counselor for The Heritage at Fox Run, 3121 Macineery Drive. Her position keeps her busy between both facilities: the assisted living building and the newer independent living building and memory care units next door. Her daily work sees her organizing personal tours, events and private meetings with individuals and families to help understand and meet their needs before moving in. For new residents, she helps oversee a smooth move-in process and orientation.

Grier doesn’t work with just potential or incoming residents, she makes sure to work with every team on campus to get to know all residents to build relationships. And speaking of relationships, Grier will also be doing lots of networking out in the community to spread the word about Heritage communities.

Although it’s only been a week, Grier said it’s been a great experience so far. Although she’s worked for Heritage before, she said much has changed in the company’s overall philosophy, but she is still familiar with the way things work there. She’s also looking forward to getting to know every face between the two buildings.

Grier hasn’t been there long, but she’s already becoming a familiar face. Wednesday afternoon, she was speaking with The Daily Nonpareil when a resident couple and staff members alike stopped to say hello and asked how she’s doing with the new job. Along with having great residents to work with, Grier said the Heritage staff is also excellent. She said everyone’s priority is taking care of the residents, which unites them under a common goal.

In her free time, Grier and her husband love to keep in shape, with running being their preferred method of exercise. She’s run a number of half-marathons and other races, and she’s looking forward to upcoming runs in southwest Iowa, but probably after the cold weather season passes. She has two adult children, Nick and Michelle, as well as three grandkids. She said it’s a blessed life, and she’s ready for more great experiences in the future.

Grier invites individuals or families of those who may be in the market for independent or assisted senior living to give her a call at 712-221-2448 or visit heritage-communities.com.