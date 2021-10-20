Oct. 20 Face of the Day: Pam Wright

Pam Wright is the lead mammographer at the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Breast Imaging Department.

Pam has worked for Methodist Jennie Edmundson for 31 years, the last 16 in the Breast Imaging Department. She manages the daily operations in the department and ensures it maintains American College of Radiology (ACR) accreditation.

Pam and her husband, Scott, will have been married for 25 years this month. They have two children: Erin, a senior at the University of Iowa, and Lance, a sophomore at Iowa State University. In her free time, Pam enjoys taking care of her garden and attending Hawkeye football games.

Pam has been involved with Pink Out from the beginning. Her favorite things about the event are the shirts and activities that help fundraising efforts, which provide breast imaging services to uninsured or under-insured people of the community. Breast cancer awareness is important to her because early screening is key to the most successful treatment.

“We have so many tools and resources available to us in healthcare to help people in their breast cancer journey,” Pam said. “Genetics and risk assessment are also becoming key players in cancer awareness screening.”