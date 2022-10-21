Oct. 21 Face of the Day: King

King the dog wants to rule with love in his forever home, or castle.

King is a 1-year-old male mastiff mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say he is a big boy with a big heart, but he doesn’t quite know his strength yet. “He’s a really sweet boy but sometimes can get overly excited and mouthy,” reads his adoption profile.

Midlands asks that any potential owners should have some breed experience and help him work on his manners. Due to his size it is preferred King goes to a house with adults only or teens.

His adoption fee is $225, which covers a microchip, altering, treatments and age-appropriate vaccines.

MHS is currently in the middle of National Vet Tech Appreciation Week, and Midlands has a few technicians onboard at the shelter. As they celebrate each member of the team on social media, they ask readers to raise a glass, or a paw, to recognize the folks keeping Midlands’ animals healthy and happy.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.