Oct. 21 Face of the Day: Stacey Tams

Stacey Tams has been the senior director at Methodist Physicians Clinic for the past 15 years.

Stacey and her husband, Ben, have two children. Jace is a sophomore at Treynor High School and Kate is a third-grader at Treynor Elementary School. Stacey loves to spend her free time attending both of her children’s sporting events. She also enjoys exercising whenever she has the opportunity.

Breast cancer impacted Stacey’s life personally when her mother was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in 2017. Due to early detection and advanced treatment options, her mother is now considered a breast cancer survivor. This has allowed Stacey to become very close with Pink Out.

One of Stacey’s favorite things about Pink Out is its success. It is known as one of the largest and best fundraisers at Jennie Edmundson and in all of southwest Iowa. That success has allowed Pink Out to recognize all that currently or previously have breast cancer, and become a community effort to raise money for breast cancer research.

“I love that money stays locally within the community. All money raised benefits and supports our patients, friends, family, and neighbors in need of additional resources,” she said.